Africa spoke to Alana Bailey, Deputy CEO at AfriForum about the High Court ruling in their favour to stop a proposed change to the University of the Free State’s current language policy. Earlier this year, the university reached a unanimous decision to make English the primary medium of instruction from next year.But last month AfriForum told a full bench of judges that the removal of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at the institution was a violation of the Constitution
AfriForum sees victory in UFS language case
|
28 April 2019 9:45 AM
|
28 April 2019 9:22 AM
|
Sustainable living: Who should you vote for if this is your concern?
|
28 April 2019 8:07 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:47 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:42 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:39 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:50 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:33 AM
|
Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children
|
27 April 2019 8:47 AM
|
FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?
|
27 April 2019 8:37 AM