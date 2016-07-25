: Africa Spoke to Warren Hamer, Partner at Bowman Gilfillan about buying a brand new home off-plan directly from a developer – in other words, before it has been built. This can be a daunting prospect: stories abound of developers going out of business, the design failing to live up to the marketing hype, fittings and finishes turning out to be cheap and nasty, and early occupants of a development finding themselves living on a building site. Warren shared a few things that buyers should be weary of.
Buying off-plan: what you should know
|
28 April 2019 9:45 AM
|
28 April 2019 9:22 AM
|
Sustainable living: Who should you vote for if this is your concern?
|
28 April 2019 8:07 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:47 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:42 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:39 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:50 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:33 AM
|
Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children
|
27 April 2019 8:47 AM
|
FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?
|
27 April 2019 8:37 AM