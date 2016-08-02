IEC Chief Electoral Officer Mosotho Moepya spoke to Africa about the IEC's readiness ahead of the elections taking place on 3rd of August 2016. The IEC confirmed that they are working with security agencies and that they will continue to ensure that voters are comfortable to go out and vote on election day and that there are no interruptions.
IEC ahead of the elections
