Sam spoke to Megan Pentz-Kluyts - a registered nutrition and dietetics consultant about a comprehensive study that has concluded that eating more vegetable than animal proteins can massively cut deaths. The study was conducted by researchers from America’s Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and followed 131 000 people over 32 years
Proof that vegetarians live longer
|
28 April 2019 9:45 AM
|
28 April 2019 9:22 AM
|
Sustainable living: Who should you vote for if this is your concern?
|
28 April 2019 8:07 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:47 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:42 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:39 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:50 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:33 AM
|
Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children
|
27 April 2019 8:47 AM
|
FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?
|
27 April 2019 8:37 AM