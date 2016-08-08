: Miracle Man’ Grant Lottering did the impossible in the French Alps, completing the grueling solo, non-stop ride of 962km, including 19 410m of climbing, in 46 hours and 17 minutes. Sam spoke to Grant about his great achievement
962km of cycling, 19 410m of climbing and over R1.3 million raised for charity
