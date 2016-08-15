The Best of Weekend Breakfast

The harmful effects of using too much technology


Hazel Kurian– Clinical Psychologist About: Sam spoke to Clinical Psychologist, Hazel Kurian about the harmful effects of using too much technology. Hazel looked at whether technology contributes to making us sad, how we can take control of technology and use it to add value to our lives. 

Wellness: Gratitude

28 April 2019 9:45 AM
Profile Interview - Aubrey Poo

28 April 2019 9:22 AM
Sustainable living: Who should you vote for if this is your concern?

28 April 2019 8:07 AM
PERSONAL FINANCE: SELL IN MAY THEN GO AWAY?

28 April 2019 7:47 AM
AFRICA REPORT:

28 April 2019 7:42 AM
NATURE DIARY: AWARENESS ON MARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORKS

28 April 2019 7:39 AM
The future of voting

27 April 2019 9:50 AM
TODAY IN HISTORY: THE HISTORY OF BATSWANA

27 April 2019 9:33 AM
Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children

27 April 2019 8:47 AM
FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?

27 April 2019 8:37 AM
EWN Headlines
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the State revealed it was adding another count of premeditated murder to the charge sheet.
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost 54 cents more, 1 cents for diesel and 3 cents for illuminating paraffin.

ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal

The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
