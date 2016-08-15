Hazel Kurian– Clinical Psychologist About: Sam spoke to Clinical Psychologist, Hazel Kurian about the harmful effects of using too much technology. Hazel looked at whether technology contributes to making us sad, how we can take control of technology and use it to add value to our lives.
The harmful effects of using too much technology
|
28 April 2019 9:45 AM
|
28 April 2019 9:22 AM
|
Sustainable living: Who should you vote for if this is your concern?
|
28 April 2019 8:07 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:47 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:42 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:39 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:50 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:33 AM
|
Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children
|
27 April 2019 8:47 AM
|
FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?
|
27 April 2019 8:37 AM