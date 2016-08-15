Africa spoke to the co-founder of Pluritone, Tania Mukwamu, about her Johannesburg-based software development firm. Pluritone aims to empower African businesses by providing quality IT services and business solution. Her latest venture helps African expats globally to send money home by providing a mobile based solution which allows users to transfer & transact with African service providers.
Female entrepreneur making an impact with her tech startup
|
28 April 2019 9:45 AM
|
28 April 2019 9:22 AM
|
Sustainable living: Who should you vote for if this is your concern?
|
28 April 2019 8:07 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:47 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:42 AM
|
28 April 2019 7:39 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:50 AM
|
27 April 2019 9:33 AM
|
Parenting Feature: What parents can do to foster high EQ in their children
|
27 April 2019 8:47 AM
|
FOOD FEATURE: Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?
|
27 April 2019 8:37 AM