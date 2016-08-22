22 August 2016 11:01 PM

: Africa had a candid conversation with S'thembiso Msomi who is the author of the Mmusi Maimane: Prophet or Puppet. In the book Msomi examines Maimane’s first year as head of the DA in the run-up to the local government elections, assessing how this young man has negotiated the often treacherous waters of political power. Finally, he attempts to answer these burning questions: is Maimane his own man, and can he deliver the electorate that the DA so fervently desires?