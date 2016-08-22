The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Mmusi Maimane: Prophet or Puppet


: Africa had a candid conversation with S'thembiso Msomi who is the author of the Mmusi Maimane: Prophet or Puppet. In the book Msomi examines Maimane’s first year as head of the DA in the run-up to the local government elections, assessing how this young man has negotiated the often treacherous waters of political power. Finally, he attempts to answer these burning questions: is Maimane his own man, and can he deliver the electorate that the DA so fervently desires?

The power of words

5 May 2019 9:45 AM
Sunday profile - Herbert Prins

5 May 2019 9:28 AM
Why You Need to Learn How to Fix and Darn Clothes

5 May 2019 7:55 AM
The Future of Protein

4 May 2019 9:30 AM
Perfectionism is children

4 May 2019 8:46 AM
Current Affairs with Coconut Kelz.

4 May 2019 8:09 AM
South Africa’s Health System.

4 May 2019 7:11 AM
Phemelo tells Bongani about whats hot at #Indaba19

3 May 2019 8:54 AM
Wellness: Gratitude

28 April 2019 9:45 AM
Profile Interview - Aubrey Poo

28 April 2019 9:22 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Venezuela detains top Guaido aide
Edgar Zambrano, Guaido's deputy as National Assembly speaker, was detained by intelligence agents in Caracas for backing the failed 30 April uprising orchestrated by Guaido.
It's everyday Americans who pay Trump's tariffs
Trump plans to ratchet up tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday, and said the US will be fine without a trade deal since it is raking in the proceed from the tariffs.
EXPLAINER: You've cast your vote, now what happens?
Millions of citizens took to the polling stations on Wednesday following two days of casting special votes.

