Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Movies.


Guest: Gayle Edmunds / Managing Editor and Film Critic at City Press.

Should the Electoral Act be amended to allow for independent candidates?

Should the Electoral Act be amended to allow for independent candidates?

30 March 2019 7:26 AM
SAHRC monitors the state of mental health care in South Africa.

SAHRC monitors the state of mental health care in South Africa.

30 March 2019 7:04 AM
The Outdoor Report.

The Outdoor Report.

30 March 2019 6:49 AM
The Movies: The Book Shop.

The Movies: The Book Shop.

24 March 2019 9:41 AM
The UK report.

The UK report.

24 March 2019 9:39 AM
What's on.

What's on.

24 March 2019 9:05 AM
How to safely use a generator during load shedding.

How to safely use a generator during load shedding.

24 March 2019 8:50 AM
Observance of Compassion for Christchurch event in Cape.

Observance of Compassion for Christchurch event in Cape.

24 March 2019 8:29 AM
Weekend sports interview: Bafana Bafana Afcon qualifier.

Weekend sports interview: Bafana Bafana Afcon qualifier.

24 March 2019 8:06 AM
Does Fikile Mbalula's testimony at State Capture commission put the ANC on trial?

Does Fikile Mbalula's testimony at State Capture commission put the ANC on trial?

24 March 2019 7:32 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim

Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that several high-ranking party members were on Bosasa’s payroll to secure, among others, government tenders.
No-deal Brexit fears rise as parliament sinks May’s deal
No-deal Brexit fears rise as parliament sinks May’s deal

The decision to reject a stripped-down version of PM Theresa May’s divorce deal has left it totally unclear how, when or even whether Britain will leave the EU.
Crisis drives SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
Crisis drives SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttle

As Zimbabwe’s economic situation has dramatically deteriorated, pushing inflation above 50%, shortages of household essentials have become widespread.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us