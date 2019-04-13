Car Talk with Jacob: VW Golf R.

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guest: Jacob Mashokoa / Motoring Journalist at CapeTalk.

27 April 2019 10:16 AM
Does "Die Stem" have a place in democratic South Africa?

27 April 2019 9:37 AM
Do we need to throw-out the current electoral system?

27 April 2019 9:26 AM
What's on.

27 April 2019 9:17 AM
The Africa report: Has South Africa contributed to democracy on thecontinent?

27 April 2019 8:46 AM
Is Government employing the best public officials for SA?

27 April 2019 8:41 AM
Weekend Sports Talk: How has sports contributed to Nation building.

27 April 2019 8:21 AM
Health Feature: How have our health-rights progressed in the past 25 years?

27 April 2019 7:36 AM
PRASA suspends western Cape Head of Security.

27 April 2019 7:30 AM
The Outdoor Report.

27 April 2019 7:04 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands
Employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies, while the party says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.

South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process
The voters are required to visit the mission indicated on their application and take with their South African IDs and valid passports.

