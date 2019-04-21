Lead SA interview: Aneesa's Angels.

21 April 2019 7:01 AM

Guest: Aneesa Petersen / Founder at Aneesa's Angels. Aneesa Petersen started a small non-profit organisation, Aneesa's Angels, from her home four years ago. She started informally at the age of 14 by volunteering at underprivileged daycare centre's during school holidays, she would make party packs and sandwiches for the children. She's since grown a bigger following in the last few years and has a few more volunteers who help with feeding people at old age homes and orphanages. This Easter Weekend, Aneesa brought some happiness to families in Khayelitsha.