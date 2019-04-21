What's On.

21 April 2019 9:02 AM

Guest: Nicky Slavesrse / Director at Silk Workshop. The Galileo Open Air cinemas are having an Easter special screening of the movie Hop, at the Calvin Grove Club in Newlands. The animated 2011 family comedy, Hop, graces the screen once the sun sets with plenty of fun activities lined up before the movie - jumping castles, interactive games, face painting, egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny keep the little ones entertained while mom and dad relax care freely on the sprawling lawn.