Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Why are "small parties" taking the IEC to court?


Guest: Dennis Bloem / Spokesperson for COPE.

Car Talk with Jacob.

Car Talk with Jacob.

11 May 2019 10:02 AM
Marina Griebenow reviews Tales from the Garden.

Marina Griebenow reviews Tales from the Garden.

11 May 2019 9:42 AM
Marina Griebenow reviews Silkworm.

Marina Griebenow reviews Silkworm.

11 May 2019 9:39 AM
Did we vote for parties or did we vote for brands?

Did we vote for parties or did we vote for brands?

11 May 2019 9:23 AM
What's on.

What's on.

11 May 2019 9:09 AM
What's on.

What's on.

11 May 2019 9:08 AM
Please note we’ll be doing a special elections show 6-8pm this evening (rather than 7-9pm). Lester will be hosting, Waleed will call screen and Fusi will TP.

Please note we’ll be doing a special elections show 6-8pm this evening (rather than 7-9pm). Lester will be hosting, Waleed will call screen and Fusi will TP.

11 May 2019 8:42 AM
Pope Francis makes it mandatory for priests and nuns to report sexual abuse.

Pope Francis makes it mandatory for priests and nuns to report sexual abuse.

11 May 2019 8:27 AM
Weekend Sports interview.

Weekend Sports interview.

11 May 2019 8:04 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
IEC to brief SA on 2019 election results
IEC to brief SA on 2019 election results

While the ANC won the 6th general elections with a comfortable majority, this was the party’s worst performance since the first free election in 1994.
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcement
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcement

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is expected to officially announce the total 2019 election results captured.
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would win
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would win

The ANC held a press briefing outside the Electoral Commission of South Africa national results operation centre and took the opportunity to self reflect.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us