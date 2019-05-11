Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Did we vote for parties or did we vote for brands?


Guest: Andy Rice / Branding and Advertising Expert.

Car Talk with Jacob.

11 May 2019 10:02 AM
Marina Griebenow reviews Tales from the Garden.

11 May 2019 9:42 AM
Marina Griebenow reviews Silkworm.

11 May 2019 9:39 AM
What's on.

11 May 2019 9:09 AM
What's on.

11 May 2019 9:08 AM
Please note we’ll be doing a special elections show 6-8pm this evening (rather than 7-9pm). Lester will be hosting, Waleed will call screen and Fusi will TP.

11 May 2019 8:42 AM
Pope Francis makes it mandatory for priests and nuns to report sexual abuse.

11 May 2019 8:27 AM
Weekend Sports interview.

11 May 2019 8:04 AM
IEC is still pending.

11 May 2019 7:32 AM
EWN Headlines
Smaller parties looking ahead to next elections
Smaller parties looking ahead to next elections

Mzoxolo Dibela from the Alliance For Transformation For All said while his party did not receive the number of votes they'd expected, the party won't give up.
Motsoeneng to rebuild ACM after poor election performance
Motsoeneng to rebuild ACM after poor election performance

The ACM party launched a few months ahead of the elections and having received just over 4,800 votes, the organisation failed to make the cut to secure a seat in Parliament.
Saica to release final report into 2019 elections next week
Saica to release final report into 2019 elections next week

Saica released its preliminary report into the elections, which indicated that the elections were generally free and fair.
