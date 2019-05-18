Africa Melane speak to former Springbok Captain Jean de Villiers and John Smit just before they tee off at day one of the BCX Shootout.
John Smit and Jean de Villiers partner up at the BCX Shootout
|
Africa speaks to Ryk Neethling from Pearl Valley golf estate
|
18 May 2019 10:51 AM
|
Former Bafana defender Matthew Booth is at the BCX Shoot out
|
18 May 2019 10:39 AM
|
18 May 2019 10:29 AM
|
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele is improving his golf swing
|
18 May 2019 10:16 AM
|
18 May 2019 10:04 AM
|
18 May 2019 9:33 AM
|
What's on : World Whiskey day & Maboneng Township Arts Experience.
|
18 May 2019 9:06 AM
|
18 May 2019 8:19 AM
|
The BCX Shoot out brings government, business and sports together.
|
18 May 2019 7:24 AM