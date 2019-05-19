Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

LeadSA: Eden Festival of Action aim's to re-plant Knysna.


Guest: Misha Teasdale/CEO of Green Pop.

The Outdoor report.

19 May 2019 6:48 AM
Africa speaks to Ryk Neethling from Pearl Valley golf estate

18 May 2019 10:51 AM
John Smit and Jean de Villiers partner up at the BCX Shootout

18 May 2019 10:44 AM
Former Bafana defender Matthew Booth is at the BCX Shoot out

18 May 2019 10:39 AM
Drakenstein Municipality and the BCX Shootout

18 May 2019 10:29 AM
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele is improving his golf swing

18 May 2019 10:16 AM
Car Talk with Jacob: BMW X4 M40i.

18 May 2019 10:04 AM
How do we keep the executive accountable?

18 May 2019 9:33 AM
What's on : World Whiskey day & Maboneng Township Arts Experience.

18 May 2019 9:06 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Boeing acknowledges flaw in 737 MAX simulator software
The company did not indicate when it first became aware of the problem, and whether it informed regulators.

Malawi presidential candidates in an uncertain race
President Peter Mutharika's term has been dominated by food shortages, power outages and ballooning external debt, which have damaged his popularity, as well as concerns about his health.
Cristina Fernandez surprises Argentina by running for vice president
The surprise presidential candidate is also facing the start of a trial next week on charges of corruption, which have cast a shadow over her political ambitions.
