Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspurs in UCL Final.

The Ueafa champions league season has been full of upsets and late drama. Africa Melane speaks to Buhle Madulini , Presenter of Sports Talk at Talk Radio 702/Cape Talk about the big game in Madrid as well as what Therry Henry thinks about the season.
