Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

What do Deputy Ministers even do?


The biggest news of this past week is undoubtedly President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a reduce cabinet. He did appoint 34 deputy ministers and Africa Melane speaks to Thokozani ChilengaButao, Lecturer in the Department of Political Studies at Wits university about why we need deputy ministers. 

The Africa report: Africa Free Trade Agreement comes into effect

The Africa report: Africa Free Trade Agreement comes into effect

1 June 2019 8:37 AM
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspurs in UCL Final.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspurs in UCL Final.

1 June 2019 7:56 AM
Health feature: Understanding and dealing with Chronic Pain.

Health feature: Understanding and dealing with Chronic Pain.

1 June 2019 7:07 AM
The Outdoor Report.

The Outdoor Report.

1 June 2019 7:04 AM
National Arts Festival is a month away, is Makhanda ready?

National Arts Festival is a month away, is Makhanda ready?

26 May 2019 10:03 AM
The Movies: Aladdin.

The Movies: Aladdin.

26 May 2019 9:43 AM
The UK report.

The UK report.

26 May 2019 9:33 AM
Cape Town:: Writing my City.

Cape Town:: Writing my City.

26 May 2019 9:07 AM
What's on.

What's on.

26 May 2019 9:03 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Cele hoping for ‘better working relationship’ with safety MECs
Cele hoping for ‘better working relationship’ with safety MECs

Police Minister Bheki Cele had been in the process of meeting with the nine provincial MECs of community safety.
Police hunt suspects after three houses torched in Alexandra
Police hunt suspects after three houses torched in Alexandra

The evicted residents have been accused of occupying the land next to the Jukskei River illegally.

Botswana ex-president slams successor
Botswana ex-president slams successor

Ian Khama, 66, last week left the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in a culmination of a dramatic fall-out with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who took office last year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us