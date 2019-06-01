Xanthea Limberg is the Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town. The early winter period in Cape Town has not seen enough rain fall so far and Africa Melane asks the City of Cape Town about the state of our Dam levels and if we have appropriate demand management measures in place.
Is the City of Cape Town managing its water well enough?
1 June 2019 10:00 AM
