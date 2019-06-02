Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Lead SA: Young swimmers making a difference.


Guest: Issataya Bredel / Young swimmer. Cape town sisters team up to raise funds for Recross Children Hospital. Abriella & her younger sister, Issataya. Abriella will take on their own swimming challenges to raise funds for the upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Center at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Support them by donating  Pic: From left to right Chantal Cooper CEO of The Children’s Hospital Trust, Issataya Bredell , Abriella Bredell And Dr Matodzi Mukosi.

Zeitz MoCAA: Still here tomorrow to high five you yesterday.

Zeitz MoCAA: Still here tomorrow to high five you yesterday.

2 June 2019 9:59 AM
The Movies.

The Movies.

2 June 2019 9:34 AM
The UK Report.

The UK Report.

2 June 2019 9:22 AM
What's On: Cape Town Coffee festival & Red Bull Cape Town Circuit.

What's On: Cape Town Coffee festival & Red Bull Cape Town Circuit.

2 June 2019 9:05 AM
CapeTalk Travel Guide: Rwanda.

CapeTalk Travel Guide: Rwanda.

2 June 2019 8:43 AM
Child protection week.

Child protection week.

2 June 2019 8:41 AM
Weekend sports interview: cricket world Cup.

Weekend sports interview: cricket world Cup.

2 June 2019 7:56 AM
No MyCity bus for Mitchells Plain & Khayelitsha tomorrow?

No MyCity bus for Mitchells Plain & Khayelitsha tomorrow?

2 June 2019 7:26 AM
The Outdoor Report.

The Outdoor Report.

2 June 2019 6:51 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Three blasts hit Kabul, killing one and injuring 17
Three blasts hit Kabul, killing one and injuring 17

Among the wounded was an Afghan journalist who appeared to have been live-streaming the aftermath of the first explosion when a second bomb went off.
GP Health MEC to visit Mamelodi hospital over reports of patients ill-treatment
GP Health MEC to visit Mamelodi hospital over reports of patients ill-treatment

Last week, the issue was back on the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was captured on camera being cuffed to a steel bench while forced to lie down on the floor at the hospital.
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategy
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised South Africa that his cabinet will sign performance agreements to ensure they deliver.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us