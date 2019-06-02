Lead SA: Young swimmers making a difference.

2 June 2019 7:11 AM

Guest: Issataya Bredel / Young swimmer. Cape town sisters team up to raise funds for Recross Children Hospital. Abriella & her younger sister, Issataya. Abriella will take on their own swimming challenges to raise funds for the upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Center at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Support them by donating Pic: From left to right Chantal Cooper CEO of The Children’s Hospital Trust, Issataya Bredell , Abriella Bredell And Dr Matodzi Mukosi.