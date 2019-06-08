Guests: Allie Logday / Community soccer coach & Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. Standing in: John Maythem.
What is the state of community halls in Cape Town?
What's on: International Apparel, Textile and Footwear trade exhibition.
8 June 2019 9:18 AM
8 June 2019 9:03 AM
8 June 2019 9:01 AM
8 June 2019 8:06 AM
8 June 2019 7:30 AM
8 June 2019 7:05 AM
8 June 2019 6:54 AM
Zeitz MoCAA: Still here tomorrow to high five you yesterday.
2 June 2019 9:59 AM
2 June 2019 9:34 AM