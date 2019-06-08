Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Car Talk: Understanding Formula E


The City of Cape Town announced this past week that they have been approached by a consortium to consider hosting an upcoming Formula E Grand Prix. What is Formula E? How does it work? Sudhir Matai, who is with Double Apex, answers all of our questions.  Host: John Maythem. Double Apex: https://doubleapex.co.za/formula-e-to-cape-town/

9 June 2019 6:53 AM
8 June 2019 9:46 AM
8 June 2019 9:41 AM
8 June 2019 9:18 AM
8 June 2019 9:03 AM
8 June 2019 9:01 AM
8 June 2019 8:32 AM
8 June 2019 8:06 AM
8 June 2019 7:30 AM
