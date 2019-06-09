Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Rica act put to the test in court this week.


Guest: Prof. Jane Duncan / Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg.

What's On: The inaugural Rotary Concerto Festival with the CPYO.

9 June 2019 8:55 AM
Property Talk: The rules with Pets in your sectional title.

9 June 2019 8:37 AM
Weekend sports interview: Comrades Marathon.

9 June 2019 8:02 AM
Lead SA interview: Self defence classes with Stay Safe.

9 June 2019 7:03 AM
The Outdoor Report.

9 June 2019 6:53 AM
Car Talk: Understanding Formula E

8 June 2019 10:08 AM
#enrichED Symposium and lessons from the UK after.

8 June 2019 9:46 AM
How do you prepare for the Comrades Marathon?

8 June 2019 9:41 AM
What's on: International Apparel, Textile and Footwear trade exhibition.

8 June 2019 9:18 AM
