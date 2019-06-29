Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

What's On.


Guests: Jabu Hlongwane / Founder of Joyous Celebration & Susanna Tecklenburg / Organizer at The Farmer’s Market at Oude Wellington. Farmer’s Market at Oude Wellington in Wellington & Joyous Celebratio at Grand West Arena.

Africa Report: Is there a need for African interests to be represented at the G20 summit?

Africa Report: Is there a need for African interests to be represented at the G20 summit?

29 June 2019 8:41 AM
Financial Mismanagement at Municipalities: Why?

Financial Mismanagement at Municipalities: Why?

29 June 2019 8:26 AM
Cape Town man missing for 6-years reunited with mother.

Cape Town man missing for 6-years reunited with mother.

29 June 2019 7:23 AM
Health Feature: Young people are susceptible to strokes.

Health Feature: Young people are susceptible to strokes.

29 June 2019 7:02 AM
The Outdoor Report.

The Outdoor Report.

29 June 2019 6:47 AM
The Movies: Toy Story 4

The Movies: Toy Story 4

23 June 2019 9:39 AM
UK Report

UK Report

23 June 2019 9:26 AM
What's On:

What's On:

23 June 2019 9:09 AM
Cape Floral Kingdom is dying, why?

Cape Floral Kingdom is dying, why?

23 June 2019 8:54 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Lesedi acting municipal manager assigned bodyguards following death threats
Lesedi acting municipal manager assigned bodyguards following death threats

Gugu Thimane is accused of fraudulently awarding a multimillion Rand security tender to her allies.

Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband

Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, has denied the charges and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup at Nissan Motor.

Europe set to sizzle again as heatwave continues
Europe set to sizzle again as heatwave continues

With France, Spain, Italy and parts of central Europe hard hit by the record-breaking temperatures, officials pleaded with people to take precautions.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us