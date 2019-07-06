Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Public Protector releases report against Public Enterprises.


Guest: Lawson Naidoo / Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

Weekend Sports interview: Bafana-Bafana make it to Round of 16.

6 July 2019 7:51 AM
Health Feature: How screen time affects your eyesight.

6 July 2019 7:02 AM
The Outdoor Report.

6 July 2019 6:50 AM
The Movies.

30 June 2019 10:00 AM
The UK Report.

30 June 2019 9:36 AM
National Police commissioner to investigate murders in the Western Cape.

30 June 2019 9:22 AM
What's on: Spring Awakening the rock musical.

30 June 2019 9:09 AM
What's on: Mojo Market cheese festival.

30 June 2019 8:54 AM
Robben Island becomes a Marine Protected Area.

30 June 2019 8:38 AM
EWN Headlines
California hit by 7.1-magnitude quake, strongest in two decades
California hit by 7.1-magnitude quake, strongest in two decades

Residents said they're fearful after some buildings were damaged when a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the area.
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his Sopa
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his Sopa

Zamani Saul pointed out 72.8% of Northern Cape residents rely on the public health sector and stressed the need to improve services.
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobs
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobs

Ramaphosa says millions of young people will be trained in digital science and other technological innovations to prepare the youth for future jobs.

