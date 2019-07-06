Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Africa Report.


Guest: Gary Eisenberg / Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates.

Theater talk: Klippies van die grond.

Theater talk: Klippies van die grond.

6 July 2019 10:12 AM
Theater talk: Family secrets.

Theater talk: Family secrets.

6 July 2019 10:11 AM
Are South African Tariffs killing local industries?

Are South African Tariffs killing local industries?

6 July 2019 9:20 AM
What's on: Family Secrets on at Theater On The Bay from 3 to 13 July.

What's on: Family Secrets on at Theater On The Bay from 3 to 13 July.

6 July 2019 9:03 AM
Is the Mandela Fidel Castro Medical Collaboration still working?

Is the Mandela Fidel Castro Medical Collaboration still working?

6 July 2019 8:28 AM
Weekend Sports interview: Bafana-Bafana make it to Round of 16.

Weekend Sports interview: Bafana-Bafana make it to Round of 16.

6 July 2019 7:51 AM
Public Protector releases report against Public Enterprises.

Public Protector releases report against Public Enterprises.

6 July 2019 7:25 AM
Health Feature: How screen time affects your eyesight.

Health Feature: How screen time affects your eyesight.

6 July 2019 7:02 AM
The Outdoor Report.

The Outdoor Report.

6 July 2019 6:50 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twar
‘You’re a minister, not the president’ Makhura tells Mboweni after e-toll twar

Mboweni and Makhura had the public spat over e-tolls after the premier said he’s committed to scrapping the tolling system during his state of the province address.
California hit by 7.1-magnitude quake, strongest in two decades
California hit by 7.1-magnitude quake, strongest in two decades

Residents said they're fearful after some buildings were damaged when a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the area.
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his Sopa
Northern Cape Premier prioritises health in his Sopa

Zamani Saul pointed out 72.8% of Northern Cape residents rely on the public health sector and stressed the need to improve services.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us