The Africa Report: Looking at Rights of Foreign Nationals in South Africa

6 July 2019 8:37 AM

Gary Eisenberg, Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates speaks to Africa Melane about he case of Robinah Nandutu, who is a Ugandan citizen and the spouse of a, Mr Tomlinson. The couple had a baby while in South Africa but had to go all the way to the Highest court in the Country to attain legal status for the child. Take a listen to how this case has changed Immigration policy in South Africa.