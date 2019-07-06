Gary Eisenberg, Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates speaks to Africa Melane about he case of Robinah Nandutu, who is a Ugandan citizen and the spouse of a, Mr Tomlinson. The couple had a baby while in South Africa but had to go all the way to the Highest court in the Country to attain legal status for the child. Take a listen to how this case has changed Immigration policy in South Africa.
The Africa Report: Looking at Rights of Foreign Nationals in South Africa
|
7 July 2019 6:59 AM
|
7 July 2019 6:45 AM
|
6 July 2019 10:12 AM
|
6 July 2019 10:11 AM
|
6 July 2019 9:20 AM
|
What's on: Family Secrets on at Theater On The Bay from 3 to 13 July.
|
6 July 2019 9:03 AM
|
Is the Mandela Fidel Castro Medical Collaboration still working?
|
6 July 2019 8:28 AM
|
Weekend Sports interview: Bafana-Bafana make it to Round of 16.
|
6 July 2019 7:51 AM
|
Public Protector releases report against Public Enterprises.
|
6 July 2019 7:25 AM