Are Independent Candidates in the future of SA's Electoral System?

7 July 2019 8:20 AM

This past week the constitutional court released an explanation, detailing why the urgent application brought to it, by the New Nation Movement before the 2019 elections was not heard. Basically the courts felt that this is something which has too broad and far reaching implications to decide on urgently and now we wait to see what will come out of this. Africa Melane speaks to, Farai Savanhu Researcher on Electoral Systems for My Vote Counts about how our voting could change in future elections