On average, it will take you 16 hours & 15 minutes to fly direct from Johannesburg to New York. If you are looking for great way to make that long flight worth it, you definitely want to take a listen to travel contributor, Michelle Atagana's experience of vibrant New Orleans in Louisiana as well as the wines of the Napa Valley in Southern California. Visit: @Globemich on Instagram and her Blog at www.Globemich.com
CapeTalk Travel Guide: The Napa Valley and New Orleans.
