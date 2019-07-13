The Outdoor Report.

13 July 2019 6:53 AM

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe. This morning Jeff Ayliffe is out in Jeffrey’s Bay for the J-Bay Open and this week he got to catch up with Katrien Grobler, CEO of Faithful to Nature. They speak about their campaign with “Faithful the fish” who is made out of plastic and recycled materials, for their Plastic free July. You should go by the display when you visit the V&A Waterfront.