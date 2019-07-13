Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Nyanga Chairperson weighs in on SANDF being deployed for safety.


Guest: Martin Makasi / Chairperson for the Nyanga CPF. Nyanga is one of the worst affected communities in the Western Cape by persisting gang violence. Here we speak to the chairperson of their community Policing Forum, about the news that the South African National Defense Force will now be deployed in their community, in a bid to curb gang violence.

What is the Military going to do even?

13 July 2019 7:20 AM
Health Feature: Looking at Pain Management.

13 July 2019 7:03 AM
The Outdoor Report.

13 July 2019 6:53 AM
National Arts Festival ends today.

7 July 2019 10:06 AM
The Movies: Spider-Man-Far From Home movie.

7 July 2019 9:39 AM
UK Report.

7 July 2019 9:25 AM
Whats On: Norval Foundation Family Day.

7 July 2019 9:01 AM
Whats on : SA Lifestyle & Fashion Film Festival.

7 July 2019 9:00 AM
CapeTalk Travel Guide: The Napa Valley and New Orleans.

7 July 2019 8:36 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Natasen to Zondo: I didn’t know R10m from SA Express exec was obtained illegally
Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen testified at the Zondo inquiry on Friday that he was approached by SA Express executive Brian van Wyk to keep R10 million for him, which he agreed to.
ANC calls on Parly to act against EFF for intimidating Gordhan
The red berets were ejected from the National Assembly on Thursday after trying to prevent Gordhan from delivering his budget.
Video shows US teen killed by police appeared to point gun at officer
The graphic video, released by the Fullerton police department following questions from the teen's family, shows Hannah Williams collapsing and pleading for help after she was shot on 5 July
