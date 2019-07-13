Guest: Gert Grobler / Former SA Diplomat and Lecturer at Zhejiang Normal University in Jinhua, China. Ambassadors Bruce Koloane and Zinzi Mandela have been behaving badly in recent times, yet it seems that there is no recourse for their actions. Africa Melane speak to Veteran Ambassador Gert Grobler about the ethical and practicing standards which one should live by as a South African Ambassador.
Ambassadors behaving badly: What can be done about it?
|
13 July 2019 8:38 AM
|
13 July 2019 8:01 AM
|
Nyanga Chairperson weighs in on SANDF being deployed for safety.
|
13 July 2019 7:34 AM
|
13 July 2019 7:20 AM
|
13 July 2019 7:03 AM
|
13 July 2019 6:53 AM
|
7 July 2019 10:06 AM
|
7 July 2019 9:39 AM
|
7 July 2019 9:25 AM