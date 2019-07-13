Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Is government incentivising innovation in local industries?


Guest: Professor David Walwyn / Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria. Is government incentivising innovation in local industries? That is the question we ask this morning in our conversation with Professor David Walwyn, Professor in Technology Management at University of Pretoria. We are often told to "Buy Local" to boost the local economy but what role should government be playing to make sure that industries can innovate?

Theater Talk with Marina.

13 July 2019 9:40 AM
Food ForwardSA's drive towards Mandela Day.

13 July 2019 9:12 AM
What's on: TOPS Wine Festival.

13 July 2019 9:09 AM
Africa Report: Is there hope for Sudan?

13 July 2019 8:38 AM
Ambassadors behaving badly: What can be done about it?

13 July 2019 8:27 AM
Weekend Sports Interview: Netball World Cup.

13 July 2019 8:01 AM
Nyanga Chairperson weighs in on SANDF being deployed for safety.

13 July 2019 7:34 AM
What is the Military going to do even?

13 July 2019 7:20 AM
Health Feature: Looking at Pain Management.

13 July 2019 7:03 AM
