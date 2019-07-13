13 July 2019 9:39 AM

Guest: Professor David Walwyn / Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria. Is government incentivising innovation in local industries? That is the question we ask this morning in our conversation with Professor David Walwyn, Professor in Technology Management at University of Pretoria. We are often told to "Buy Local" to boost the local economy but what role should government be playing to make sure that industries can innovate?