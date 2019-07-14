Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Movies: Yesterday.


Guest: Gayle Edmunds / Managing Editor and Film Critic at City Press. Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie.

Zeitz MoCAA: William Kentridge Exhibition to open next month.

14 July 2019 10:08 AM
The UK Report.

14 July 2019 9:22 AM
What's On: Bastille Festival and Disney on Ice.

14 July 2019 9:02 AM
Does visa relaxation really lead to better tourism?

14 July 2019 8:44 AM
E-sim cards and why we might need them.

14 July 2019 8:24 AM
Weekend sports interview: Wimbledon.

14 July 2019 7:59 AM
Lead SA interview: Edufundi.

14 July 2019 7:04 AM
The Outdoor Report.

14 July 2019 6:54 AM
Car Talk: 2019 Ford Everest.

13 July 2019 10:06 AM
EWN Headlines
Lamola: Masutha’s decision to extradite Mozambique’s Chang doesn’t mean he erred
Lamola: Masutha’s decision to extradite Mozambique’s Chang doesn’t mean he erred

Instead, the department said Masutha could have arrived at a different decision if he had the information that is now available.
Huge power outage that plunged Manhattan into darkness ends
Huge power outage that plunged Manhattan into darkness ends

About 42,000 customers lost electricity in the early evening, according to power utility Con Edison, which didn't indicate a cause of the power failure.
ANC pays tribute to late struggle icon Lesiba Maphoto
ANC pays tribute to late struggle icon Lesiba Maphoto

Maphoto, affectionately known as ‘Bra Ike’ was a member of the ANC and its armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe.
