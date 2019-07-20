Guest: Prof Michael Herbst / Head of Health at CANSA.
This week South African Musician Johnny Clegg has succumb to Pancreatic
cancer at the age of 66. Take a listen as Africa Melane talks to Prof Michael
Herbst of the Cancer Association of South about how this disease can be
treated.
Health Feature: Looking at the prevalence of Pancreatic in South Africa.
