Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Health Feature: Looking at the prevalence of Pancreatic in South Africa.


Guest: Prof Michael Herbst / Head of Health at CANSA.

This week South African Musician Johnny Clegg has succumb to Pancreatic
cancer at the age of 66. Take a listen as Africa Melane talks to Prof Michael
Herbst of the Cancer Association of South about how this disease can be
treated.

Sports Talk: Rugby Championships.

20 July 2019 7:58 AM
Is SANDF going to be effective against Gangsters?
20 July 2019 7:24 AM

20 July 2019 7:24 AM
The Outdoor Report.

20 July 2019 7:04 AM
Zeitz MoCAA: William Kentridge Exhibition to open next month.
14 July 2019 10:08 AM

14 July 2019 10:08 AM
The Movies: Yesterday.

14 July 2019 9:38 AM
The UK Report.

14 July 2019 9:22 AM
What's On: Bastille Festival and Disney on Ice.
14 July 2019 9:02 AM

14 July 2019 9:02 AM
Does visa relaxation really lead to better tourism?
14 July 2019 8:44 AM

14 July 2019 8:44 AM
E-sim cards and why we might need them.

14 July 2019 8:24 AM
