Guest: Axolile Notywala / General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition.
This Week the South African National Defense Force was finally deployed to 10 gang-ridden communities on the Cape Flats. Africa Melane has a conversation with Axolile Notywala, from the Social Justice Coalition about whether or not this is a good long term solution for these communities. Take a listen to the conversation they have about the allocation of police resources in these communities.
Is SANDF going to be effective against Gangsters?
Health Feature: Looking at the prevalence of Pancreatic in South Africa.
20 July 2019 7:06 AM
20 July 2019 7:04 AM
Zeitz MoCAA: William Kentridge Exhibition to open next month.
14 July 2019 10:08 AM
14 July 2019 9:38 AM
14 July 2019 9:22 AM
14 July 2019 9:02 AM
14 July 2019 8:44 AM
14 July 2019 8:24 AM
14 July 2019 7:59 AM