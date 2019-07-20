Is SANDF going to be effective against Gangsters?

20 July 2019 7:24 AM

Guest: Axolile Notywala / General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition.



This Week the South African National Defense Force was finally deployed to 10 gang-ridden communities on the Cape Flats. Africa Melane has a conversation with Axolile Notywala, from the Social Justice Coalition about whether or not this is a good long term solution for these communities. Take a listen to the conversation they have about the allocation of police resources in these communities.