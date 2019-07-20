Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Is SANDF going to be effective against Gangsters?


Guest: Axolile Notywala / General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition.

This Week the South African National Defense Force was finally deployed to 10 gang-ridden communities on the Cape Flats. Africa Melane has a conversation with Axolile Notywala, from the Social Justice Coalition about whether or not this is a good long term solution for these communities. Take a listen to the conversation they have about the allocation of police resources in these communities.

Health Feature: Looking at the prevalence of Pancreatic in South Africa.

20 July 2019 7:06 AM
The Outdoor Report.

20 July 2019 7:04 AM
Zeitz MoCAA: William Kentridge Exhibition to open next month.

14 July 2019 10:08 AM
The Movies: Yesterday.

14 July 2019 9:38 AM
The UK Report.

14 July 2019 9:22 AM
What's On: Bastille Festival and Disney on Ice.

14 July 2019 9:02 AM
Does visa relaxation really lead to better tourism?

14 July 2019 8:44 AM
E-sim cards and why we might need them.

14 July 2019 8:24 AM
Weekend sports interview: Wimbledon.

14 July 2019 7:59 AM
