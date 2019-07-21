Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe.


This morning Jeff Ayelfe speaks to Dr. Martin Young, an ENT surgeon and lifelong
scuba-diver from Knysna about the importance of the gear which surfers use
while they are out in the water.

Con. Court to deliver Judgement on Reserve Bank matter.

21 July 2019 7:27 AM
Lead SA: Western Cape Sports Association for the Physically Disabled.

21 July 2019 7:01 AM
Car Talk: Next generation Mazda 3.

20 July 2019 10:05 AM
Theater Talk with Marina.

20 July 2019 9:24 AM
What's on: #JustMen.

20 July 2019 9:06 AM
Looking at Zondo Commission: Inquiry vs. Cross examination.

20 July 2019 8:32 AM
Sports Talk: Rugby Championships.

20 July 2019 7:58 AM
Is SANDF going to be effective against Gangsters?

20 July 2019 7:24 AM
Health Feature: Looking at the prevalence of Pancreatic in South Africa.

20 July 2019 7:06 AM
