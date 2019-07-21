Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

City of Cape Town to be taken to court over bus route.


Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela / MEC for Transport in the Western Cape.

A taxi association was taking the City of Cape Town to court over a contract
dispute related to the MyCiTi N2 Express route.

Durban international Film Festival.

Durban international Film Festival.

21 July 2019 10:13 AM
The Movies.

The Movies.

21 July 2019 10:12 AM
The UK Report.

The UK Report.

21 July 2019 9:21 AM
CapeTalk Travel Guide: Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

CapeTalk Travel Guide: Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

21 July 2019 8:35 AM
Sports Talk: Proteas team at the Netball World Cup.

Sports Talk: Proteas team at the Netball World Cup.

21 July 2019 8:12 AM
Con. Court to deliver Judgement on Reserve Bank matter.

Con. Court to deliver Judgement on Reserve Bank matter.

21 July 2019 7:27 AM
Lead SA: Western Cape Sports Association for the Physically Disabled.

Lead SA: Western Cape Sports Association for the Physically Disabled.

21 July 2019 7:01 AM
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe.

21 July 2019 6:54 AM
Car Talk: Next generation Mazda 3.

Car Talk: Next generation Mazda 3.

20 July 2019 10:05 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa describes Maphoto as selfless and courageous
Ramaphosa describes Maphoto as selfless and courageous

Ramaphosa delivered Maphoto's eulogy at the special official funeral of the stalwart this morning.

Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime
Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime

Police said the body of a 57-year-old woman was found inside her Sydney home on Saturday night, in what they described as one of the "most horrific" crime scenes they had seen.
Alleged human trafficker to appear in court on Monday
Alleged human trafficker to appear in court on Monday

The man was arrested on Friday after police received a tip off about a human trafficking syndicate that is allegedly keeping people hostage in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us