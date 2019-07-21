Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela / MEC for Transport in the Western Cape.
A taxi association was taking the City of Cape Town to court over a contract
dispute related to the MyCiTi N2 Express route.
City of Cape Town to be taken to court over bus route.
Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela / MEC for Transport in the Western Cape.
