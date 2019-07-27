Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Supporting local: A business model for success


Africa Melane talks to Laduma Ngxokolo Founder and Designer
at Maxhosa

The Outdoor Report

The Outdoor Report

27 July 2019 9:02 AM
How Brexit & Boris Johnson going to affect UK - Africa relations

How Brexit & Boris Johnson going to affect UK - Africa relations

27 July 2019 8:54 AM
Bellville Velodrome: What is happening with the property?

Bellville Velodrome: What is happening with the property?

27 July 2019 8:51 AM
Is Political in-fighting in the ANC distracting from the work of Government.

Is Political in-fighting in the ANC distracting from the work of Government.

27 July 2019 7:40 AM
Health Feature: "One country, one health system"

Health Feature: "One country, one health system"

27 July 2019 7:16 AM
Durban international Film Festival.

Durban international Film Festival.

21 July 2019 10:13 AM
The Movies.

The Movies.

21 July 2019 10:12 AM
The UK Report.

The UK Report.

21 July 2019 9:21 AM
CapeTalk Travel Guide: Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

CapeTalk Travel Guide: Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

21 July 2019 8:35 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Alexandra inquiry to invite accused people for closed door sessions
Alexandra inquiry to invite accused people for closed door sessions

Inquiry chairperson Buang Jones said after the conclusion of the public hearings they will now invite implicated individuals to a closed-door session.

2 people die after club floor collapses in South Korea
2 people die after club floor collapses in South Korea

The floor gave way at the club in the city of Gwangju at about 2 am, pinning people underneath.
Fedusa gives Gauteng Transport MEC Friday deadline to meet demands
Fedusa gives Gauteng Transport MEC Friday deadline to meet demands

Workers in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban embarked on a demonstration over unsafe working conditions

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us