Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Outdoor Report - Fearless Summit Run and more


Jeff Ayelfe speaks to Roché Schoeman, about The fearless Summit Run which will be happening for the first time in George. Have a listen to find out how you can take part in the race.

Zeitz MoCAA: Izicwangciso Zezethu… (We make plans)

Zeitz MoCAA: Izicwangciso Zezethu… (We make plans)

28 July 2019 10:09 AM
The Movies Review: The Current War

The Movies Review: The Current War

28 July 2019 9:50 AM
UK Report with Africa Melane and Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN

UK Report with Africa Melane and Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN

28 July 2019 9:23 AM
What's On Feture:

What's On Feture:

28 July 2019 9:11 AM
Land expropriation committee is back

Land expropriation committee is back

28 July 2019 8:28 AM
"Fight back" is on by gangsters on the Cape Flats

"Fight back" is on by gangsters on the Cape Flats

28 July 2019 7:37 AM
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

28 July 2019 7:06 AM
Car Talk: BMW X5

Car Talk: BMW X5

27 July 2019 10:35 AM
Supporting local: A business model for success

Supporting local: A business model for success

27 July 2019 9:30 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Hong Kong protesters to defy China warnings with weekend rallies
Hong Kong protesters to defy China warnings with weekend rallies

Hong Kong has witnessed eight consecutive weekends of huge rallies - often followed by violent clashes between police and small groups of hardcore protesters.

Majority of House Democrats favour starting impeachment proceedings
Majority of House Democrats favour starting impeachment proceedings

Support for an impeachment inquiry has jumped by more than two dozen Democrats since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified on 24 July about his probe of Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Powerball results: Friday 2 August 2019
Powerball results: Friday 2 August 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us