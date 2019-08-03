Land claims - ministry has failed to present a holistic plan for the claimants

Africa Melane speaks to Dr. Aninka Claassens Chief Researcher at the Land and Accountability Research Centre at UCT about the future of the land claims made by District 6 claimants now that the ministry has failed to present a holistic plan for the claimants.
