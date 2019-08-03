Did you know that South Africa has an agreement with the DRC which South Africa pledged to purchase 2500MW if Inga 3 dam was built? Officials from the DRC are meeting in Cape Town to talk about the effect of this project which has been stalled by political instability. Africa Melane speaks to Rudo Sanyanga Africa Program Director @ International Rivers, about why the program has reached a stalemate.
Congo's Inga 3 dam stalled - here's how it will affect South Africa's electricity supply
|
What's On - Explore Stellenbosch's wine routes or attend the creative industry edition of heavy chef
|
3 August 2019 9:13 AM
|
3 August 2019 8:25 AM
|
Land claims - ministry has failed to present a holistic plan for the claimants
|
3 August 2019 7:58 AM
|
Health - Binge drinking effects on body in wake of Matie death
|
3 August 2019 7:15 AM
|
3 August 2019 6:55 AM
|
28 July 2019 10:09 AM
|
28 July 2019 9:50 AM
|
UK Report with Africa Melane and Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
|
28 July 2019 9:23 AM
|
28 July 2019 9:11 AM