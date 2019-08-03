Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Three weeks since deployment of SANDF on Cape Flats - where are we at?


Africa Melane speaks to Simon Howell, Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, about the state of the SANDF Deployment to the Cape Flats.

CarTalk - Naresh Maharaj reviews the Audi RS5

CarTalk - Naresh Maharaj reviews the Audi RS5

3 August 2019 11:13 AM
Theater Review: Hemingway's "Old Man and the Sea" at the Fugard

Theater Review: Hemingway's "Old Man and the Sea" at the Fugard

3 August 2019 10:55 AM
25 years of Women's month: Have the rights of women progressed in this time?

25 years of Women's month: Have the rights of women progressed in this time?

3 August 2019 10:46 AM
What's On - Explore Stellenbosch's wine routes or attend the creative industry edition of heavy chef

What's On - Explore Stellenbosch's wine routes or attend the creative industry edition of heavy chef

3 August 2019 9:13 AM
Congo's Inga 3 dam stalled - here's how it will affect South Africa's electricity supply

Congo's Inga 3 dam stalled - here's how it will affect South Africa's electricity supply

3 August 2019 8:53 AM
PSL Season begins as Bafana Coach calls it quits

PSL Season begins as Bafana Coach calls it quits

3 August 2019 8:25 AM
Land claims - ministry has failed to present a holistic plan for the claimants

Land claims - ministry has failed to present a holistic plan for the claimants

3 August 2019 7:58 AM
Health - Binge drinking effects on body in wake of Matie death

Health - Binge drinking effects on body in wake of Matie death

3 August 2019 7:15 AM
The Outdoor Report - Fearless Summit Run and more

The Outdoor Report - Fearless Summit Run and more

3 August 2019 6:55 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Popcru: Attacks on police in JHB CBD were planned
Popcru: Attacks on police in JHB CBD were planned

Hundreds of foreign nationals stoned police vehicles and trashed the city's streets, halting a raid of counterfeit goods by the officials on Thursday.

Hong Kong protesters seize roads in defiance of China warnings
Hong Kong protesters seize roads in defiance of China warnings

The semi-autonomous southern Chinese financial hub has seen two months of protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.
Woman’s body discovered on Table Mountain
Woman’s body discovered on Table Mountain

The deceased has not yet been identified but it's believed to be a missing Newlands woman who was last seen alive on Wednesday.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us