Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Lead SA: Iphepha for Pupils


Guest: Heloise Breytenbach-Uys | Founder of Iphepha for Pupils

How are tour operators handling safety

4 August 2019 8:37 AM
What sectors of our economy are creating jobs?

4 August 2019 8:30 AM
Weekend sports: Hungarian GP

4 August 2019 8:11 AM
Hout Bay residents hire lawyer William Booth to fight against repeat offenders

4 August 2019 7:36 AM
Three weeks since deployment of SANDF on Cape Flats - where are we at?

3 August 2019 3:37 PM
CarTalk - Naresh Maharaj reviews the Audi RS5

3 August 2019 11:13 AM
Theater Review: Hemingway's "Old Man and the Sea" at the Fugard

3 August 2019 10:55 AM
25 years of Women's month: Have the rights of women progressed in this time?

3 August 2019 10:46 AM
What's On - Explore Stellenbosch's wine routes or attend the creative industry edition of heavy chef

3 August 2019 9:13 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Police investigate after 5 killed in EC family café fire
According to police, the victims were sleeping inside a family café in Mputhi Village when the fire occurred.

Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cuts
The labour federation said employers had become too reliant on cutting jobs when faced with operational challenges, instead of considering other solutions.

Johnson's top aide says lawmakers can't stop no-deal Brexit - Sunday Telegraph
Dominic Cummings told ministers that Johnson could schedule a general election after the 31 October Brexit deadline if he loses a vote of no confidence in parliament, the newspaper said, citing sources.

