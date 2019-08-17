What has life in Zimbabwe become after the election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa? Africa Melane speaks to Paidomoyo Muzulu, Senior Journalist at Alpha Media, about the protests which were not allowed to happen in Harare this past week.
Zimbabwe's opposition party calls for protests
What has life in Zimbabwe become after the election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa? Africa Melane speaks to Paidomoyo Muzulu, Senior Journalist at Alpha Media, about the protests which were not allowed to happen in Harare this past week.
|
17 August 2019 10:02 AM
|
17 August 2019 9:54 AM
|
17 August 2019 8:33 AM
|
17 August 2019 8:17 AM
|
17 August 2019 7:44 AM
|
17 August 2019 7:23 AM
|
17 August 2019 7:19 AM
|
11 August 2019 10:10 AM
|
11 August 2019 9:57 AM