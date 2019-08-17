Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Zimbabwe's opposition party calls for protests


What has life in Zimbabwe become after the election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa? Africa Melane speaks to Paidomoyo Muzulu, Senior Journalist at Alpha Media, about the protests which were not allowed to happen in Harare this past week.

 

Car Talk: Ford Mustang revamped!

Car Talk: Ford Mustang revamped!

17 August 2019 10:02 AM
ASSITEJ Cradle of Creativity

ASSITEJ Cradle of Creativity

17 August 2019 9:54 AM
Police unions reject regarding agreement

Police unions reject regarding agreement

17 August 2019 8:33 AM
Weekend Sports: Springboks take on Argentina

Weekend Sports: Springboks take on Argentina

17 August 2019 8:17 AM
Debt relief bill

Debt relief bill

17 August 2019 7:44 AM
Health Feature: Organ Donor Month

Health Feature: Organ Donor Month

17 August 2019 7:23 AM
The Outdoor Report

The Outdoor Report

17 August 2019 7:19 AM
50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival

50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival

11 August 2019 10:10 AM
The Movies: The Art of Racing in the Rain

The Movies: The Art of Racing in the Rain

11 August 2019 9:57 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Springbok Women qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Springbok Women qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup

The win marked a clean sweep for the Springbok Women in the competition and wrapped up a full-house of points from their three matches following 89-5 and 73-0 victories against Uganda and Madagascar earlier in the tournament.

Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule

Thousands of cheering people gathered around the Friendship Hall next to the Nile, where the documents that will govern Sudan's 39-month transition were signed.

Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking
Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking

The suspect was expected to appear in court on 23 August for a bail application.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us