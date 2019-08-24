Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

How your pension fund could be used to "generate growth in a purposeful manner"


President Cyril Ramaphosa faced heated opposition in Parliament this week
when the question of a prescribed assets came up in the national
assembly. Duma Gqubule, who is with the Center for Economic Development
and Transformation, explains why government may be perusing this policy.

Car Talk: Hyundai Tucson Sport

Car Talk: Hyundai Tucson Sport

24 August 2019 10:03 AM
Theater Talk with Marina

Theater Talk with Marina

24 August 2019 9:40 AM
Africa Report: Sudan's transition to civilian rule

Africa Report: Sudan's transition to civilian rule

24 August 2019 8:50 AM
Trade Union Solidarity meets with Eskom over unbundling plan

Trade Union Solidarity meets with Eskom over unbundling plan

24 August 2019 8:37 AM
Weekend Sports Talk: What is happening to Cape Town Stadium

Weekend Sports Talk: What is happening to Cape Town Stadium

24 August 2019 8:07 AM
The Outdoor Report

The Outdoor Report

24 August 2019 7:20 AM
Symphony Season is underway

Symphony Season is underway

18 August 2019 10:03 AM
The Movie Review

The Movie Review

18 August 2019 9:58 AM
The UK Report

The UK Report

18 August 2019 9:36 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
JMPD confiscate counterfeit goods worth R15m in another CBD raid
JMPD confiscate counterfeit goods worth R15m in another CBD raid

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said 25 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during the joint operation between the metro police and the South African Police Service.
As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires
As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires

Forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon, which accounts for more than half of the world’s largest rainforest, have surged in number by 83% this year.
Thousands march in Hong Kong as police in black masks look on
Thousands march in Hong Kong as police in black masks look on

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched in a gritty industrial district of the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us