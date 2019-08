Will we ever feel safe on trains in the Western Cape?

24 August 2019 7:41 AM

Guests Zukie Vuka Campaigner at Unite Behind



Zukie Vuka, who is an Organizer at #UniteBehind, speaks to Africa Melane about

why they staged a protest over train safety at Cape Town station yesterday.

Among their demands, is a call for accessible reporting mechanisms for

commuters who are victims of crime, and particularly sexual harassment on

trains. Take a listen below: