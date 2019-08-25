Guests Prof Peter Ryan Director at the Percy Fitzpatrick Ornithological Institute
What are microplastics? Should you be worries about indirect ingestion of plastic
through the animals you may consume? Well the World Health Organisation
seems to be saying that we shouldn’t panic about this – as there is no proven
effects on human health. Take a listen as Africa Melane speaks to Prof. Peter
Ryan, who is the Percy Fitzpatrick Ornithological Institute at UCT.
Micro plastics are...not that bad?
