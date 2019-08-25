Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

The Movies review: Angel Has Fallen


Guests Siv Ngesi Actor and Presenter

PLOT: Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the
failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping
from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president.

Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger.

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Five things you need to need to know about new IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa
Five things you need to need to know about new IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa

Hlabisa joined the IFP in 1978 and has served the party in various structures including serving as a public representative.

Hong Kong police arrest 29 after overnight clashes, more protests planned
Hong Kong police arrest 29 after overnight clashes, more protests planned

Police used tear gas after some protesters threw Molotov cocktails and bricks and others tore up “smart” lamp posts equipped with surveillance cameras.
Hanekom: Zuma must be held responsible for his remarks
Hanekom: Zuma must be held responsible for his remarks

Hanekom said Zuma’s claims that he was an apartheid spy is a threat to his credibility as a politician.
