Guests Siv Ngesi Actor and Presenter
PLOT: Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the
failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping
from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president.
Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger.
The Movies review: Angel Has Fallen
