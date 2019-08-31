Should you be able to design the way you child will look before they are born? If
we have the ability to alter our DNA when we are fully grown adults - should we
use this and how that be done responsibly? Africa Melane speaks to Jantina de
Vries, who is currently working on the World health organisations's Advisory
Board for Gene Editing about the work they are doing? Take a listen to what
debates are currently happening in the world of Bioethics.
HealthTalk: The WHO is trying to regulate gene editing
Should you be able to design the way you child will look before they are born? If
|
31 August 2019 8:10 AM
|
31 August 2019 7:36 AM
|
31 August 2019 6:58 AM
|
25 August 2019 9:39 AM
|
25 August 2019 9:28 AM
|
25 August 2019 8:54 AM
|
25 August 2019 8:40 AM
|
25 August 2019 8:11 AM
|
25 August 2019 7:34 AM